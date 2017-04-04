Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Indie Rockers Foster the People to Play the Agora in June
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Apr 4, 2017 at 4:07 PM
Founded in 2009 by Cleveland native Mark Foster, the indie rock group Foster the People came out of the gates swinging with the 2011 release of its debut album, Torches
The disc, which features the hit single, “Pumped Up Kicks,” would sell nearly two million albums and over nine million singles worldwide. The band even received three Grammy nominations for the album/single.
Currently working on brand new music to be released this year on Columbia Records, the band will play some new material on this summer's tour. Earlier today, the band announced dates for the jaunt.
It performs at the Agora
on June 3. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
