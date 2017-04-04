Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Indie Rockers Spoon to Play House of Blues in May
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, Apr 4, 2017 at 8:46 AM
Veteran indie rockers Spoon
just released their ninth studio album and coincidentally enough, it came in at the ninth spot on the U.S. album charts after its first week of release.
The album also achieved the highest chart positions of the band’s 20-plus year career in places like the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Austria and Switzerland. Yes, it appears as if the band is as popular as ever.
After a three-night stand at South by Southwest, the group headed to Australia for a tour. It comes back to the States in April to launch a U.S. tour and makes a rare appearance in Northeast Ohio, playing on May 12 at House of Blues
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
