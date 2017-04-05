Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

C-Notes

Punk Act X Brings its 40th Anniversary Tour to Kent Stage in September

Posted By on Wed, Apr 5, 2017 at 5:21 PM

click to enlarge 1475287117261.jpeg
A couple of years ago, the punk band X came to town to play its first four albums over the course of a four-night stand.

The shows were remarkable and demonstrated just how well the band's music has held up — the group’s mix of rockabilly and punk remains unparalleled.

Now, the band has just announced it’ll embark on a 40th anniversary tour that includes a Sept. 26 stop at the Kent Stage.

The anniversary trek features all four original members (singer Exene Cervenka, singer-bassist John Doe, drummer D. J. Bonebrake and guitarist Billy Zoom).

“The secret to a long term career is to never make enough to retire,” says Zoom in a press release announcing the tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at kentstage.org. Tickets will also be available by phone at 877-987-6487.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Man Who Epically Botched 'Wheel of Fortune' Answer Earns Second Chance On 'Ellen' Read More

  2. Q Deal Negotiators Are Fudging Numbers — Again — And This Time it's Serious Read More

  3. 3.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Wayne National Forest, Fracking Operations Temporarily Halted Read More

  4. Chef Steve Schimoler Pens Heartfelt Confessional Regarding Abrupt Departure Read More

  5. Date, Chefs Announced for Five Star Sensation Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation