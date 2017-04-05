Punk Act X Brings its 40th Anniversary Tour to Kent Stage in September

click to enlarge
A couple of years ago, the punk band X
came to town to play its first four albums over the course of a four-night stand.
The shows were remarkable and demonstrated just how well the band's music has held up — the group’s mix of rockabilly and punk remains unparalleled.
Now, the band has just announced it’ll embark on a 40th anniversary tour that includes a Sept. 26 stop at the Kent Stage.
The anniversary trek features all four original members (singer Exene Cervenka, singer-bassist John Doe, drummer D. J. Bonebrake and guitarist Billy Zoom).
“The secret to a long term career is to never make enough to retire,” says Zoom in a press release announcing the tour.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at kentstage.org
. Tickets will also be available by phone at 877-987-6487.