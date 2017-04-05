Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Two Local Teachers to Talk About How Cleveland Helped Invent Professional Baseball

Posted By on Wed, Apr 5, 2017 at 7:18 AM

Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling at the Music Box Supper Club. The goal of the series is to bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland’s past — from sports, to rock ’n’ roll, to Millionaires’ Row.

Each week features a guest speaker and a custom prix fixe menu — a full three-course meal for only $20. Dinner is served at 6 p.m., and the storytelling, which is free of charge, will start at 7.

Tonight, storytellers and teachers Ryan Ryzner and Greg Deegan talk about how Cleveland helped invent professional baseball. The featured three-course dinner includes meatball soup, All-American fried chicken, mac and cheese and a homerun sundae. Reservations are suggested.


