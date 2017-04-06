Craft Workshop Series Begins Tonight, Leading Up to 'Bal: Aquatique' Event

click to enlarge Two craft themes

In preparation for Ingenuity Cleveland’s upcoming annual benefit, Bal: Aquatique (Saturday, May 6), the organization is hosting four community workshops to help create the event’s atmosphere, centered around this year’s underwater theme. The public is invited to attend any one workshop or all four throughout the month of April.The first workshop takes place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today, April 6. During the event, guests will learn how to fold origami fish, ultimately creating a giant school of colorful, paper sea life, as well as seaweed backdrop curtains. At the second workshop, from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, participants will learn how to create coral forms from spray foam. From 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, volunteers will help turn part of Ingenuity’s massive campus into an aquatic-themed maze. Lastly, from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, members of the community are invited to create shower cap jellyfish."One of the things I'm most excited about is the accessibility of these workshops,” says Annie Weiss, Ingenuity Cleveland’s development and marketing associate. “They're meant to be fun and casual and relaxing. We'll have some food, some drinks, and some good company. But definitely keep in mind, we're in a warehouse, so you might want to wear some warm clothes you don't mind getting dirty!"No experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided. To sign up, email annie@ingenuitycleveland.org. When arriving, use the entrance off East 53rd Street, just north of Hamilton Avenue.The Aquatique theme of this year’s Bal event was selected to use the influence of this unique event to celebrate our community’s largest natural resource and raise awareness of issues regarding our lake and rivers, as well as local water quality. This annual benefit includes live music, art installations, dance performances, projections and more. With this year’s event taking place at IngenuityFest’s current location in the Osborne Industrial Park, this year’s event is sure to offer a new and exciting experience to even longtime attendees."As we cement our presence in Saint Clair Superior, we felt it would be fitting to highlight a location in the neighborhood and we're thrilled to be continuing our relationship with Hamilton Marquette Ltd. for the Bal,” Weiss says. “The space filled with nooks to discover and great architectural elements that we can't wait to play with! We're cooking up some tasty bites and drinks with our local partners Pope's Kitchen, Goldhorn Brewery, and Watershed Distillery - but the big change this year is the addition of an educational element. With a theme of Aquatique, we felt there was a great opportunity to use the Bal as a platform to educate our audience on issues surrounding lake and water quality and conservation."In keeping with the theme, costumes are encouraged. Those not costumed are encouraged to wear casual dress attire. A 21-and-over event, Bal: Aquatique takes place on Saturday, May 6 from 7 p.m. until midnight. Individual tickets are $65, plus a small service fee, and corporate seating is available.