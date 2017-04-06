Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, April 6, 2017

Scene & Heard

WKYC Lawsuit Forces Autopsy Release: Lafeyette Township Trustee Bryon Macron Was Stabbed Multiple Times

Posted By on Thu, Apr 6, 2017 at 12:22 PM

Macron
  • Macron
Lafayette Township trustee Bryon Macron was stabbed multiple times, according to the Medina County Coroner's Office. He disappeared last December under mysterious circumstances, and his body was found in Chippewa Lake on Feb. 21.

For weeks, though, the coroner's office was refusing to release the autopsy results in this case, citing apparent jurisdictional issues. Now, they've been publicly released thanks only to a civil complaint filed by none other than Cleveland's own WKYC.

The report also suggests that Macron may have defended himself in some sort of physical altercation, according to his wounds.

"At this point, we have nothing to indicate whether or not a murder has been committed," Medina County prosecutor Forrest Thompson told WKYC, saying that the decision is up to investigators. (The report doesn't draw the conclusion that Macron died, necessarily, because of the stab wounds.) Thompson insisted that he and the county were "not reluctant" to share this information.

The toxicology report has yet to be completed.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Swensons Is Expanding to Cleveland This Year Read More

  2. It's Official After Only Three Games: Don't Go To Bed Early on the Tribe This Season Read More

  3. Cavs Aren’t Afraid of No Celts! Read More

  4. Despite Opposition and Confusion, City Council Moves Q Deal Along to Next Stage, Will Surely Pass Read More

  5. Yes to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation