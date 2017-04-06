Yes to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

click to enlarge
The prog rock act Yes will have officially been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
by the time its summer tour starts. In advance of their imminent induction, the band revealed initial summer touring plans live on SiriusXM last night during an exclusive in-studio audience event.
Dubbed YESTIVAL, the tour will feature a set list of greatest hits from all of the band's studio albums up to 1980.
"We are looking forward to presenting songs from each of the first nine studio albums, including some surprises," says guitarist Steve Howe in a press release.
YESTIVAL will feature special guest Todd Rundgren and an opening set from Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy, a group that pays tribute to the music of ELP, which featured the late Keith Emerson and Greg Lake.
Yes performs on Aug. 20 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
.