Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, April 7, 2017

Arts District

Beachland Ballroom to Host Inaugural Hispanic Burlesque Showcase

Posted By on Fri, Apr 7, 2017 at 3:21 PM

click to enlarge Lola Coquette
  • Lola Coquette
Hispanic, Latina, Latinx, Mexican and Afro-Latina performers will participate in the inaugural Hispanic Burlesque Showcase that takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the Beachland Ballroom.

The show will focus on “the celebration and visibility of performers of these backgrounds and their vibrant heritage.”

Performers such as Lola Coquette (Portland), Ms B Rose (Chicago), Ruby Rounds (Portland), Lorelei (Toronto), Bella Sin (Cleveland), Marley Teenie (Cleveland) and Noella Deville (Akron) will represent the cultures of Mexico, Chile, Panama and Puerto Rico.

Their credentials? Ruby Rounds has a background in performing the Mexican folk dance, Baile Folklorico. Lola Coquette won Best Representation of Latin Culture at the 2014 Latin Burlesque Festival.

Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 at the door. VIP tickets cost $30 in advance, $35 at the door.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Hispanic Burlesque Showcase, Beachland Ballroom

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Swensons Is Expanding to Cleveland This Year Read More

  2. 'I Will Not Be Whoring Out My Medical License to Recommend Pot': Physicians Don't Seem Thrilled With Ohio's Medical Marijuana Law Read More

  3. Police Dispatcher, Officer Laugh About Unconscious Woman Who Fell Off Downtown Balcony on St. Patrick's Day: AUDIO Read More

  4. Q Deal Admissions Tax Revenue Projections Could be Dangerously Off the Mark Read More

  5. Tony Grossi Thinks the Browns Are Taking Advice From an ESPN Writer Who Might Secretly Be Working for Them But Most Definitely Is Not Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation