Beachland Ballroom to Host Inaugural Hispanic Burlesque Showcase

click to enlarge
Hispanic, Latina, Latinx, Mexican and Afro-Latina performers will participate in the inaugural Hispanic Burlesque Showcase
that takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the Beachland Ballroom
.
The show will focus on “the celebration and visibility of performers of these backgrounds and their vibrant heritage.”
Performers such as Lola Coquette (Portland), Ms B Rose (Chicago), Ruby Rounds (Portland), Lorelei (Toronto), Bella Sin (Cleveland), Marley Teenie (Cleveland) and Noella Deville (Akron) will represent the cultures of Mexico, Chile, Panama and Puerto Rico.
Their credentials? Ruby Rounds has a background in performing the Mexican folk dance, Baile Folklorico. Lola Coquette won Best Representation of Latin Culture at the 2014 Latin Burlesque Festival.
Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 at the door. VIP tickets cost $30 in advance, $35 at the door.