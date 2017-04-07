Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, April 7, 2017

C-Notes

Breckenridge Brewery's Breck Trek Festival Heading to Cleveland in May

Posted By on Fri, Apr 7, 2017 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge breck_trek_header_image_300-01.png
Famous for its nitrogen-charged canned series as well as various other speciality brews, Colorado-based Breckinridge Brewery has grown into one of the largest breweries in the U.S. The brewery now distributes to 37 states.

This spring and summer, the brewery will sponsor Breck Trek, a unique music and arts event. The three-day experience hits Cleveland from May 16 to 18, offering multiple unique and free events. The finale, which takes place on May 18, features a free concert by Denver-based band Paper Bird, who'll play at the Euclid Tavern.

Breck Trek is led by Todd “Tebo” Thibault, the brewery’s "Culture Czar." In addition to the free concert, each tour stop features Breckenridge Brewery's Fine Colorado Ales, the "Sticky Situation Art Show" curated by Ink Monstr, virtual reality experiences and the chance to win tickets to a special beer dinner.

No tickets are required to attend the art show or the Paper Bird concert. The beer dinner is a ticketed event.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Swensons Is Expanding to Cleveland This Year Read More

  2. 'I Will Not Be Whoring Out My Medical License to Recommend Pot': Physicians Don't Seem Thrilled With Ohio's Medical Marijuana Law Read More

  3. Police Dispatcher, Officer Laugh About Unconscious Woman Who Fell Off Downtown Balcony on St. Patrick's Day: AUDIO Read More

  4. Q Deal Admissions Tax Revenue Projections Could be Dangerously Off the Mark Read More

  5. Tony Grossi Thinks the Browns Are Taking Advice From an ESPN Writer Who Might Secretly Be Working for Them But Most Definitely Is Not Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation