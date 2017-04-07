Breckenridge Brewery's Breck Trek Festival Heading to Cleveland in May

click to enlarge
Famous for its nitrogen-charged canned series as well as various other speciality brews, Colorado-based Breckinridge Brewery
has grown into one of the largest breweries in the U.S. The brewery now distributes to 37 states.
This spring and summer, the brewery will sponsor Breck Trek, a unique music and arts event. The three-day experience hits Cleveland from May 16 to 18, offering multiple unique and free events. The finale, which takes place on May 18, features a free concert by Denver-based band Paper Bird
, who'll play at the Euclid Tavern
.
Breck Trek is led by Todd “Tebo” Thibault, the brewery’s "Culture Czar." In addition to the free concert, each tour stop features Breckenridge Brewery's Fine Colorado Ales, the "Sticky Situation Art Show" curated by Ink Monstr, virtual reality experiences and the chance to win tickets to a special beer dinner.
No tickets are required to attend the art show or the Paper Bird concert. The beer dinner is a ticketed event.