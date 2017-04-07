8 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

click to enlarge
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
Bombadil/Daniel & the Best Dressed
With a nice lineup of albums in the rearview, Bombadil opened 2017 with their latest: Fences
. It’s a charming album that fits well with the rest of their stuff and builds on a sterling reputation for arrangement — both onstage and in the studio. “Not Those Kind of People” dishes lazy-river strumming and small-town Americana lyrics. Through verse and chorus, the band shows a knack for blending strings, keys and percussion. One might tempted to use the word “lush,” in fact. Elsewhere, “I Could Make You So Happy” takes a downtempo approach to the swirl of emotions that comes with romance. (Eric Sandy), 8 p.m., $10. Musica
.
Jukebox the Ghost
The band’s eponymous album — an excellent starting point for the uninitiated — begins with gentle synth droning over a snapping snare beat and singer Ben Thornewill crooning a reflective verse. Then the guitars, the keys, the bass drum, everything kicks into a higher, poppier gear — the band's joyous default setting, as it were. Hook-laden and catchier than hell it’s a undeniable kaleidoscopic hit. The title? "Sound of a Broken Heart," which reveals a good deal about the album and the band. Their live show sets this stuff in technicolor glory; every time we’ve seen them in Cleveland has been a terrifically fun time. (Sandy), 9 p.m., $16 ADV, $18 DOS. Grog Shop
.
State Champs/Against the Current/With Confidence/Don Broco
When the pop-punk band State Champs played the Agora last year, the band opened up with “Eyes Closed” and “Secrets,” the first two songs off Around the World and Back
. Right from the start of the second song, the place came absolutely unglued, entirely drowning out Derek DiScanio's vocals. Really, not enough can be said about how loud and involved the crowd was throughout the entire show. During a break in the performance, DiScanio told the crowd it was not only the biggest show of the tour, but the biggest headlining show the band had played to date. Expect a similar response when the group returns to the venue tonight. (Martin Harp) 6 p.m., $19.99 ADV, $24 DOS. The Agora Theatre
.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
An Evening with Brandy Clark and Charlie Worsham
Country singer-songwriter Brandy Clark originally got her start performing in school musicals. She has blossomed into a superb songwriter; last year’s Big Day in a Small Town
features a terrific collection of articulate songs about this American life. Charlie Worsham, another consummate singer-songwriter, will release his new album, Beginning of Things
, next month. He's teamed up with Clark for a co-headlining tour that brings them to House of Blues tonight. (Niesel) 7 p.m., $22.50. House of Blues
.
Rosavelt/Reckless Citizen (in the Supper Club)
In 1996, local singer-guitarist Chris Allen formed Rosavelt with friends from Cleveland and Cincinnati. The group drew comparisons to alt-country acts such as Son Volt, Whiskeytown and Wilco. But Allen and his bandmates didn't benefit from the accolades. The band would eventually splinter, but it reunited a few years ago and continues to play Cleveland at least a couple of times a year. The current incarnation — Allen, singer-guitarist Kevin Grasha, bassist Tom Perish, drummer Fred Perez-Stable and pedal steel player Al Moss — celebrates the 20th anniversary of its debut, 1997's Carp & Bones
, at the Music Box Supper Club tonight where it'll play the album in its entirety. (Niesel) 8 p.m., $10 ADV, $12 DOS. Music Box Supper Club
.
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
Anvil/Night Demon/Graveshadow/Vulgar Devils
Anvil, a Canadian heavy metal band, formed in the late ‘70s, but despite influencing classic metal bands like Slayer and Metallica, didn’t really achieve mainstream recognition until becoming the subject of an Emmy-award winning documentary film in 2009. Since then, they’ve received an influx of popularity and have been able to release two new albums. Anvil’s music is basically what you would expect from a heavy metal band; albums like Metal on Metal
and Strength of Steel
sound exactly like what the titles suggest. Now, after the success of the movie, they’re back to doing what they do best — playing earnest music with no pretenses. (Johnny Cook), 8:30 p.m., $20. Grog Shop
.
Chil/Heart of Mind/So Last Year/Color Blind
Formed in 2007 by brothers Nick and Ben Batton, the Akron-based indie rock act Chil eventually expanded its lineup to include lead guitarist Ian Minnick, drummer Ben Batton and bassist Justin Solitro. The band issued its debut, Only Good Karma
, in 2012 and followed it up two years later with Keep Us from Sinking
. Between 2014 and 2015, the group released three singles produced by Forever the Sickest Kid’s Austin Bello; it hooked up again with Bello for 2016’s No Sleep, No Silence
. Tonight's show at Musica in Akron aims to celebrate its tenth anniversary. The concert will feature some of Chil’s earlier songs in addition to covers and recent releases. (Jeff Niesel), 6:30 p.m., $10. Musica
.
Twiddle/Midnight North
Among what one might call the third-tier jam band sect, Twiddle has really been gaining prominence over the last year of touring (with The Werks not too long ago, and Aqueous this past winter) and the 2016 summer festival circuit. Teeing up another big season, Twiddle rolls through town again, and we’ve got to admit: This is a pretty compelling band, and one worth watching. Plump Chapter 1 sort of expanded their rootsy, almost Tea Leaf Greenish sound and ushered them into bigger venues. Tunes like “Amydst the Myst” and “Syncopated Healing” do seem stronger than their earlier work, and growth like that certainly matters. (Still, we can’t help but hope for a good “Frends Theme” at tonight’s show.) (Sandy), 8:30 p.m., $15. Beachland Ballroo
m.