Friday, April 7, 2017
On a Snowy Day, Mix: Revel at Cleveland Museum of Art Celebrates Flowers, Warm Weather and Sunny Skies
By Josh Usmani
on Fri, Apr 7, 2017 at 10:27 AM
As if there weren't enough art-related events on the first Friday of each month, the Cleveland Museum of Art hosts its monthly Mix event, an evening of art, music, dancing, refreshments and mingling. With spring in the air, April's Mix theme is Revel, celebrating flowers, warm weather and sunny skies. Mix: Revel takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is $10 in advance or $15 at the door. In addition to partaking in the revelry in the atrium, guests can tour the museum's galleries and special exhibitions, including Basquiat: The Unknown Notebooks.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.
