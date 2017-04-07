Police Dispatcher, Officer Laugh About Unconscious Woman Who Fell Off Downtown Balcony on St. Patrick's Day: AUDIO

click to enlarge

There's nothing in Cleveland's police consent decree that says officers can't laugh about unconscious women who have fallen off balconies, but that doesn't mean it's a good look.Police dispatch audio from St. Patrick's Day is making the rounds this week. Here's the gist: An officer calls in a report of a "26-year-old female with a bloody nose but she's unconscious" at Spirits on West 6th Street. (She was later listed in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Center and was only 20 years old; you may remember the headlines.)The dispatcher needles the necessary information out of him before asking what happened, at which point everyone has a big ol' chuckle about the severely injured woman inside the bar. She was drinking on a holiday! LOLThe officer drops a deadpan punchline for the ages."Probably St. Patrick's Day happened to her."Can somebody get the Accidental Comedy folks on the phone, please?Listen here (credit to WOIO for the audio embed).