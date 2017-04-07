Police Dispatcher, Officer Laugh About Unconscious Woman Who Fell Off Downtown Balcony on St. Patrick's Day: AUDIO

click to enlarge
There's nothing in Cleveland's police consent decree that says officers can't laugh about unconscious women who have fallen off balconies, but that doesn't mean it's a good look.
Police dispatch audio from St. Patrick's Day is making the rounds this week. Here's the gist: An officer calls in a report of a "26-year-old female with a bloody nose but she's unconscious" at Spirits on West 6th Street. (She was later listed in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Center and was only 20 years old; you may remember the headlines.)
The dispatcher needles the necessary information out of him before asking what happened, at which point everyone has a big ol' chuckle about the severely injured woman inside the bar. She was drinking on a holiday! LOL
The officer drops a deadpan punchline for the ages.
"Probably St. Patrick's Day happened to her."
Can somebody get the Accidental Comedy folks on the phone, please?
Listen here (credit to WOIO for the audio embed).
