Capitol Theatre to Host Dan Savage's Hump! Film Fest

More than 10 years ago, syndicated sex columnist Dan Savage launched HUMP!
, a film festival designed to challenge his Pacific Northwest readers to “get their hands dirty” and create “good, old-fashioned homemade porn.” The results ran a wide gamut and represented straight, gay and transgendered shorts made by amateurs from the area.
Until recently, HUMP!
’s screenings were limited to the Pacific Northwest. Now a traveling fest, HUMP!
features porn that, as Savage says, takes people out of their comfort zones. Straight people watch gay porn, and gay people watch straight porn. “The whole festival is a celebration of sexual diversity,” Savage has said.
Some 22 films made the cut this year, and they cover a lot of ground. In one short, a particularly athletic couple go at it on a mountain top. In another, a guy wearing a jockstrap sings a song about avoiding loneliness while playing an accordion. Screenings take place at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre
. Tickets are $20.