Capitol Theatre to Host Dan Savage's Hump! Film Fest

More than 10 years ago, syndicated sex columnist Dan Savage launched HUMP! , a film festival designed to challenge his Pacific Northwest readers to “get their hands dirty” and create “good, old-fashioned homemade porn.” The results ran a wide gamut and represented straight, gay and transgendered shorts made by amateurs from the area. Until recently,’s screenings were limited to the Pacific Northwest. Now a traveling fest,features porn that, as Savage says, takes people out of their comfort zones. Straight people watch gay porn, and gay people watch straight porn. “The whole festival is a celebration of sexual diversity,” Savage has said.Some 22 films made the cut this year, and they cover a lot of ground. In one short, a particularly athletic couple go at it on a mountain top. In another, a guy wearing a jockstrap sings a song about avoiding loneliness while playing an accordion. Screenings take place at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre . Tickets are $20.