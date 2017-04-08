Saturday, April 8, 2017
Cedar Lee Theatre to Host Q&A with Troma Entertainment's Lloyd Kaufman
Posted
By Johnny Cook
on Sat, Apr 8, 2017 at 9:40 AM
click to enlarge
Romeo and Juliet has gone through many iterations, but none quite like the wild and shocking Troma Entertainment’s take on Shakespeare’s classic. Troma, the independent film company responsible for cult classics like The Toxic Avenger
and Surf Nazis Must Die
, sets the famous play in Manhattan and renames it Tromeo and Juliet
.
The aesthetic is similar to other Troma films; horror, sex, violence and low-budget special effects are all present. Motorhead’s Lemmy plays the role of the narrator.
Tonight at 10, the Cedar Lee Theater
screens the movie, and Lloyd Kaufman, the film’s director and the founder of Troma Entertainment, will appear in person for a Q & A after the film. Tickets are $6.
Tags: Tromeo and Juliet, Lloyd Kaufman, Cedar Lee Theatre, Image