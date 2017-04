Cedar Lee Theatre to Host Q&A with Troma Entertainment's Lloyd Kaufman

click to enlarge

Romeo and Juliet has gone through many iterations, but none quite like the wild and shocking Troma Entertainment’s take on Shakespeare’s classic. Troma, the independent film company responsible for cult classics likeand, sets the famous play in Manhattan and renames it The aesthetic is similar to other Troma films; horror, sex, violence and low-budget special effects are all present. Motorhead’s Lemmy plays the role of the narrator.Tonight at 10, the Cedar Lee Theater screens the movie, and Lloyd Kaufman, the film’s director and the founder of Troma Entertainment, will appear in person for a Q & A after the film. Tickets are $6.