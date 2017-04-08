Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Cedar Lee Theatre to Host Q&A with Troma Entertainment's Lloyd Kaufman

Posted By on Sat, Apr 8, 2017 at 9:40 AM

click to enlarge tromeo-juliet-02.jpg
Romeo and Juliet has gone through many iterations, but none quite like the wild and shocking Troma Entertainment’s take on Shakespeare’s classic. Troma, the independent film company responsible for cult classics like The Toxic Avenger and Surf Nazis Must Die, sets the famous play in Manhattan and renames it Tromeo and Juliet.


The aesthetic is similar to other Troma films; horror, sex, violence and low-budget special effects are all present. Motorhead’s Lemmy plays the role of the narrator.

Tonight at 10, the Cedar Lee Theater screens the movie, and Lloyd Kaufman, the film’s director and the founder of Troma Entertainment, will appear in person for a Q & A after the film. Tickets are $6.


