Saturday, April 8, 2017

Celebrity Trainer to Lead a Morning Workout at the Wolstein Center

Posted By on Sat, Apr 8, 2017 at 7:30 AM

click to enlarge 041c3c33-92e6-41db-81fe-ea96a6d2cdc0.jpg
Celebrity trainer Erin Oprea, the personal trainer to country/pop singers such as Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini and Jana Kramer, brings her popular CityStrong workout to the Wolstein Center today.

Oprea, along with The Bachelorette’s Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe, will lead attendees through a “killer workout party.” DJ Kaitlyn Bristowe will oversee the wheels of steel and provide commentary. Proceeds will benefit CreatiVets, an organization that provides disabled veterans with the opportunity to use art, music and creative writing to address service-related traumas.

Vital Proteins will be on site to provide post-workout protein shakes. General admission tickets are $40 and VIP tickets go for $75. The event begins at 11 a.m.


Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

