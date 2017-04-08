Saturday, April 8, 2017
Gladiators to Play Season Opener Tonight at the Q
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Sat, Apr 8, 2017 at 9:00 AM
The Cleveland Gladiators, part of the struggling Arena Football League, kick off their season tonight at 7 at the Q
.
The league has diminished over the past couple of years and only a few teams remain, the Gladiators being one of them. As a result, only two games will take place on any given weekend.
Still, the high-scoring games can be good fun, and the season opener launches with an Outdoor Fan Fest on Gateway Plaza starting at 5 p.m. There will also be a magnetic schedule giveaway, and concession specials include $1 sodas and $2 draft beers.
