Saturday, April 8, 2017

Gladiators to Play Season Opener Tonight at the Q

Posted By on Sat, Apr 8, 2017 at 9:00 AM

The Cleveland Gladiators, part of the struggling Arena Football League, kick off their season tonight at 7 at the Q.

The league has diminished over the past couple of years and only a few teams remain, the Gladiators being one of them. As a result, only two games will take place on any given weekend.

Still, the high-scoring games can be good fun, and the season opener launches with an Outdoor Fan Fest on Gateway Plaza starting at 5 p.m. There will also be a magnetic schedule giveaway, and concession specials include $1 sodas and $2 draft beers.


