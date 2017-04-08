Yuri's Night Returns to the Great Lakes Science Center Tonight

click to enlarge
Since 2001, an international community of scientists, researchers, and self-styled geeks has been celebrating manned spaceflight with Yuri’s Night
, a festive commemoration of where we’ve been and where we yet may go.
Tonight at the Great Lakes Science Center, the cosmic cocktail party launches at 7:30 p.m., with live music from Tricky Dick and the Cover-Ups, an open bar with beer and wine, appetizers and specialty bites, a scavenger hunt, a balloon drop and science demonstrations.
General admission tickets are $60, or $70 at the door. VIP tickets go for $100. A special designated driver ticket is also available for $40; Science Center members get a discount.