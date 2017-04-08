Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Arts District

Yuri's Night Returns to the Great Lakes Science Center Tonight

Posted By on Sat, Apr 8, 2017 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace
Since 2001, an international community of scientists, researchers, and self-styled geeks has been celebrating manned spaceflight with Yuri’s Night, a festive commemoration of where we’ve been and where we yet may go.

Tonight at the Great Lakes Science Center, the cosmic cocktail party launches at 7:30 p.m., with live music from Tricky Dick and the Cover-Ups, an open bar with beer and wine, appetizers and specialty bites, a scavenger hunt, a balloon drop and science demonstrations.

General admission tickets are $60, or $70 at the door. VIP tickets go for $100. A special designated driver ticket is also available for $40; Science Center members get a discount.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Yuri's Night, Great Lakes Science Center

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Update: 'American Ninja Warrior' Qualifying Rounds Hit Cleveland in May Read More

  2. Tony Grossi Thinks the Browns Are Taking Advice From an ESPN Writer Who Might Secretly Be Working for Them But Most Definitely Is Not Read More

  3. 'I Will Not Be Whoring Out My Medical License to Recommend Pot': Physicians Don't Seem Thrilled With Ohio's Medical Marijuana Law Read More

  4. Swensons Is Expanding to Cleveland This Year Read More

  5. Police Dispatcher, Officer Laugh About Unconscious Woman Who Fell Off Downtown Balcony on St. Patrick's Day: AUDIO Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation