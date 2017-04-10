Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, April 10, 2017

Scene & Heard

Bernie Sanders Will Speak at City Club of Cleveland Event on May 1

Posted By on Mon, Apr 10, 2017 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge JON LICHTENBERG PHOTO
  • Jon Lichtenberg Photo
You'll soon be able to "Feel the Bern" once more in Cleveland when Senator Bernie Sanders is welcomed by the City Club on May 1. Interested? You currently have to be a member in order to hear his remarks. Memberships start at just $100 ($25 for students) and you learn more about them and join right here.

For those lucky enough to get in, Sanders' event will begin at 8 a.m. in the Junior Ballroom at the Global Center for Health Innovation in downtown Cleveland.

No word yet on what Sanders will speak about, but we anticipate he'll cover many of the same things he does for his podcast (yes, hip dude Sanders has a podcast) and that it will absolutely be worth attending.

Check out photos from one of the senator's previous Cleveland appearances right here.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Skylift Project Can't Stop Won't Stop (But Has Sort of Stalled) Read More

  2. Cuyahoga County Jail Officer Demoted After Sharing Video of Faulty Cell Door Locks With Media Read More

  3. Ohio Legislators Introduce FirstEnergy's Nuclear Power Plant 'Bailout' Plan Read More

  4. Record-Breaking CIFF Will Return to Tower City in 2018 Read More

  5. Tony Grossi Thinks the Browns Are Taking Advice From an ESPN Writer Who Might Secretly Be Working for Them But Most Definitely Is Not Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation