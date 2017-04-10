Monday, April 10, 2017
Bernie Sanders Will Speak at City Club of Cleveland Event on May 1
By Laura Morrison
on Mon, Apr 10, 2017 at 12:09 PM
You'll soon be able to "Feel the Bern" once more in Cleveland when Senator Bernie Sanders is welcomed by the City Club on May 1
. Interested? You currently have to be a member in order to hear his remarks. Memberships start at just $100 ($25 for students) and you learn more about them and join right here.
For those lucky enough to get in, Sanders' event will begin at 8 a.m. in the Junior Ballroom at the Global Center for Health Innovation in downtown Cleveland.
No word yet on what Sanders will speak about, but we anticipate he'll cover many of the same things he does for his podcast (yes, hip dude Sanders has a podcast
) and that it will absolutely be worth attending.
Check out photos from one of the senator's previous Cleveland appearances right here.
