Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, April 10, 2017

Scene & Heard

City Council Just Misses Two-Thirds Vote For Emergency Q Deal Passage; Will Likely Pass Measure Next Week

Posted By on Mon, Apr 10, 2017 at 8:06 PM

click to enlarge L-R: Jeff Johnson, Kevin Conwell, Zack Reed; one half of City Council's opposition on the Q deal. - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • L-R: Jeff Johnson, Kevin Conwell, Zack Reed; one half of City Council's opposition on the Q deal.
Zack Reed - Ward 2

T.J. Dow - Ward 7

Mike Polensek - Ward 8

Kevin Conwell - Ward 9

Jeff Johnson - Ward 10

Brian Cummins - Ward 14

It's not much, but it's something. The above six councilmen voted "NO" to suspend council's rules Monday night. That means that ordinance 305-17, better known as the  Quicken Loans Arena Transformation deal, couldn't be passed as an emergency measure at Monday night's council meeting. Council would have required 12 votes to pass on a second reading.

What does that actually mean for the future? Council will now vote on the deal on a third reading, at next week's council meeting. It will likely pass 11-6.

Council President Kevin Kelley told Scene Monday evening, prior to the meeting, that council has heard as much as it's going to hear about the Q deal in committee — the finance committee heard testimony Monday afternoon after two previous meetings at the Planning, Development and Sustainability committee — and that the benefit of passing the legislation on emergency, in his mind, was that it would be effective immediately.

It would not, Kelley said, affect the possibility of a voter referendum on the issue. There is nothing specifically in the City Charter that precludes the possibility of a referendum, whether the legislation was passed on emergency or not.

Jeff Johnson spoke at the council meeting, a speech — like most of his speeches these days — that doubled as a campaign oration, directed squarely at Frank Jackson. He called into question the Mayor's "deafening silence" on the arena issue since the initial December press conference. To wit: Councilmembers have told Scene that Jackson knows the issue is "toxic" and doesn't want his name associated with it, and his absence, and silence, has indeed been conspicuous. Kelley told Scene, however, that he thought there was nothing unusual in the Mayor's absence at council committee hearings. Other than during budget proceedings, it's not the mayor's custom to appear before council.

Johnson said there were "dark clouds" and "discontent" swirling through the city. He said there was "something deceptive" in the fact that the city campaigned so hard for Issue 32, the income tax increase, while actively negotiating the deal. Ken Silliman, on Monday afternoon, disputed that the city was actively negotiating the Q deal during the campaign for the tax increase, saying that Jackson wasn't directly involved until the "latter half" of November, 2016.

Councilman Mike Polensek, who's been vocal in his opposition, spoke Monday evening as well. He said he was encouraged by the energy of the debate, and said he believed this was an opportunity for Cleveland to survey more closely past and future "deals."

"This is the people's house," Polensek said, of City Hall. And to those who have come to meetings to speak in support of or in opposition to the deal: "Do not be dismayed. Believe it or not, you do have a voice. We hear you."


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. First Look: Collision Bend Brewery in the Flats Read More

  2. The Famous 'Shawshank Redemption' Tree in Mansfield is Officially Gone Read More

  3. Cleveland Skylift Project Can't Stop Won't Stop (But Has Sort of Stalled) Read More

  4. Bernie Sanders Will Speak at City Club of Cleveland Event on May 1 Read More

  5. Ohio Legislators Introduce FirstEnergy's Nuclear Power Plant 'Bailout' Plan Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation