City Council Just Misses Two-Thirds Vote For Emergency Q Deal Passage; Will Likely Pass Measure Next Week

L-R: Jeff Johnson, Kevin Conwell, Zack Reed; one half of City Council's opposition on the Q deal.

Zack Reed - Ward 2T.J. Dow - Ward 7Mike Polensek - Ward 8Kevin Conwell - Ward 9Jeff Johnson - Ward 10Brian Cummins - Ward 14It's not much, but it's something. The above six councilmen voted "NO" to suspend council's rules Monday night. That means that ordinance 305-17, better known as the Quicken Loans Arena Transformation deal, couldn't be passed as an emergency measure at Monday night's council meeting. Council would have required 12 votes to pass on a second reading.What does that actually mean for the future? Council will now vote on the deal on a third reading, at next week's council meeting. It will likely pass 11-6.Council President Kevin Kelley toldMonday evening, prior to the meeting, that council has heard as much as it's going to hear about the Q deal in committee — the finance committee heard testimony Monday afternoon after two previous meetings at the Planning, Development and Sustainability committee — and that the benefit of passing the legislation on emergency, in his mind, was that it would be effective immediately.It would not, Kelley said, affect the possibility of a voter referendum on the issue. There is nothing specifically in the City Charter that precludes the possibility of a referendum, whether the legislation was passed on emergency or not.Jeff Johnson spoke at the council meeting, a speech — like most of his speeches these days — that doubled as a campaign oration, directed squarely at Frank Jackson. He called into question the Mayor's "deafening silence" on the arena issue since the initial December press conference. To wit: Councilmembers have toldthat Jackson knows the issue is "toxic" and doesn't want his name associated with it, and his absence, and silence, has indeed been conspicuous. Kelley told Scene, however, that he thought there was nothing unusual in the Mayor's absence at council committee hearings. Other than during budget proceedings, it's not the mayor's custom to appear before council.Johnson said there were "dark clouds" and "discontent" swirling through the city. He said there was "something deceptive" in the fact that the city campaigned so hard for Issue 32, the income tax increase, while actively negotiating the deal. Ken Silliman, on Monday afternoon, disputed that the city was actively negotiating the Q deal during the campaign for the tax increase, saying that Jackson wasn't directly involved until the "latter half" of November, 2016.Councilman Mike Polensek, who's been vocal in his opposition, spoke Monday evening as well. He said he was encouraged by the energy of the debate, and said he believed this was an opportunity for Cleveland to survey more closely past and future "deals.""This is the people's house," Polensek said, of City Hall. And to those who have come to meetings to speak in support of or in opposition to the deal: "Do not be dismayed. Believe it or not, you do have a voice. We hear you."