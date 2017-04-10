Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, April 10, 2017

Scene & Heard

The Famous 'Shawshank Redemption' Tree in Mansfield is Officially Gone

Posted By on Mon, Apr 10, 2017 at 5:10 PM

click to enlarge shawshank-tree.jpg
After hanging by a thread the last few years, the once-majestic oak used in the 1994 film The Shawshank Redemption has been chopped into pieces and removed from its Mansfield, Ohio, property. The rotted-out tree, which was partially damaged back in 2011, and again last summer, was a popular site along The Shawshank film trail.

Film buffs on that journey, which still has stops throughout the Mansfield area, will now have to imagine the leafy oak as it was depicted in that pivotal moment near the end of the Academy Award-nominated movie.

Although the 200-year-old tree is gone, at least we know that property owner Dan Dees has plans for its future. He told the Mansfield News-Journal last week he wants to make a table out of its viable wood, or a bench. We hope he makes a good thing out of it, either way.




Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Skylift Project Can't Stop Won't Stop (But Has Sort of Stalled) Read More

  2. Bernie Sanders Will Speak at City Club of Cleveland Event on May 1 Read More

  3. Ohio Legislators Introduce FirstEnergy's Nuclear Power Plant 'Bailout' Plan Read More

  4. Record-Breaking CIFF Will Return to Tower City in 2018 Read More

  5. First Look: Collision Bend Brewery in the Flats Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation