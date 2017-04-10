YES Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman to Perform at Goodyear Theatre in September

click to enlarge
Original YES singer Jon Anderson
The prog rock act YES apparently aims to make the most of its recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This summer, two versions of the band will tour. Both groups will perform in Northeast Ohio.
One version featuring guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, singer Jon Davison and bassist Billy Sherwood
will perform on Aug. 20 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
The other, dubbed YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman
, will perform at 8 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Goodyear Theatre
in Akron.
"It's very simple," explains Anderson in a press release announcing the show and the band's name change from Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman. "The fans want it, we want it, and it's our right to use the name. YES music is in our DNA!"
Presale tickets and VIP Packages go on sale at 5 p.m. today (use the promo code ROCKHALL). Reserved seat tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. All tickets will be available at Ticketfly.com
. Fans can also purchase tickets by phone at 877.4.FLY.TIX (877.435.9849).