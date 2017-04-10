Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, April 10, 2017

C-Notes

YES Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman to Perform at Goodyear Theatre in September

Posted By on Mon, Apr 10, 2017 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge Original YES singer Jon Anderson
  • Original YES singer Jon Anderson
The prog rock act YES apparently aims to make the most of its recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This summer, two versions of the band will tour. Both groups will perform in Northeast Ohio.

One version featuring guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Alan White, keyboardist Geoff Downes, singer Jon Davison and bassist Billy Sherwood will perform on Aug. 20 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.


The other, dubbed YES featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman, will perform at 8 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Goodyear Theatre in Akron.

"It's very simple," explains Anderson in a press release announcing the show and the band's name change from Anderson, Rabin, Wakeman. "The fans want it, we want it, and it's our right to use the name.  YES music is in our DNA!"

Presale tickets and VIP Packages go on sale at 5 p.m. today (use the promo code ROCKHALL). Reserved seat tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. All tickets will be available at Ticketfly.com. Fans can also purchase tickets by phone at 877.4.FLY.TIX (877.435.9849).




Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Skylift Project Can't Stop Won't Stop (But Has Sort of Stalled) Read More

  2. Bernie Sanders Will Speak at City Club of Cleveland Event on May 1 Read More

  3. Ohio Legislators Introduce FirstEnergy's Nuclear Power Plant 'Bailout' Plan Read More

  4. Cuyahoga County Jail Officer Demoted After Sharing Video of Faulty Cell Door Locks With Media Read More

  5. Record-Breaking CIFF Will Return to Tower City in 2018 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation