Here's an Animated First Look at Cedar Point's New Water Park

The re-branded and updated Cedar Point Shores water park will make a splash next month, opening its doors for the first time May 27. And to whet people's appetites, the park recently released a sneak peek video showing a (perfectly bright and animated) glimpse of what's to come.
As Scene previously announced, park goers can expect to see a brand new water park entrance, a bevy of sleek water slides and a whole new family-friendly water playground.
For all ticket information, head here, otherwise, enjoy the plunge.