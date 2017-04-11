Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Here's an Animated First Look at Cedar Point's New Water Park

Posted By on Tue, Apr 11, 2017 at 6:33 PM

The re-branded and updated Cedar Point Shores water park will make a splash next month, opening its doors for the first time May 27. And to whet people's appetites, the park recently released a sneak peek video showing a (perfectly bright and animated) glimpse of what's to come.

As Scene previously announced, park goers can expect to see a brand new water park entrance, a bevy of sleek water slides and a whole new family-friendly water playground.

For all ticket information, head here, otherwise, enjoy the plunge.



