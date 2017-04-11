Joseph Arthur’s Redemption’s Son 15th Anniversary Tour Coming to the Music Box

click to enlarge
Over the course of his career, singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur
has released 14 albums under his own name and 11 official EP’s. The Akron native also been involved with several side projects such as Fistful Of Mercy, a group that featured Ben Harper and Dhani Harrison.
Since this year marks the 15th anniversary of the studio album Redemption’s Son
, Arthur decided he wanted to do something to honor the occasion. Earlier today, he announced he’ll embark on a limited tour in honor of the anniversary and play the album from beginning to end.
He performs at the Music Box Supper Club
on June 29.
“I’ve never done this album from start to finish live,” he says in a press release announcing the tour. “But Redemption’s Son
was always a special record to me and my fans and this clearly seemed like the right time to do it. As I’ve been saying recently to my friends, listening to this album again after all of these years has re-inspired me which honestly was a complete surprise.”
On June 23, Real World Records, will reissue the original album (with its original artwork) along with nine bonus tracks, all of which have been previously unreleased. The anniversary edition will be available on 180-gram double LP, double CD, and digitally. It will be the first time the album has been available on vinyl.
The nine previously unreleased songs form a “lost album” which Arthur calls Morning Star
.
“We decided to turn these tracks into their own album called Morning Star
rather than a collection of this that and the other thing,” Arthur says. “It's a great feeling when the past burps up a gift. Things forgotten and submerged by the vortex of time which reveals its illusions thru a process such as this. First listens of old things are a lot like taking the wrapping paper off a gift. That excited smile comes over you (hopefully) and it's kinda wonderful. But soon you get transported back to the time these things were new and then they become fresh elements to work with. No more a gift but a responsibility. Like if you got a dog for Christmas. What they say about a work of art being never finished but abandoned is accurate. And I learned here that you can essentially un-abandon them. We took these old things and we set out to make something current.”