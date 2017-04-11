Local Singer-Songwriter Selected as a Finalist in the International Songwriting Competition

click to enlarge
Led by local singer-songwriter Angie Haze, the Angie Haze Project features the one-woman sensation Angie Haze, an Italian-American who sings while wearing bells around her ankle and playing a handmade tambourine shoe, drums/percussion, a guitar, a cowbell, melodica, and a kazoo.
The top regional artist played on 91.3 WAPS for six consecutive months last year, she recently received national acclaim as her “Fireflies” won the Academia Music Award for Best Folk/Americana Song in the August 2016 Academia Music Awards.
Now, her bluesy ballad "Wave Goodbye"
has charted in the top 25 of the International Songwriting Competition in the blues category. The online public vote
continues through Friday.
Also, Haze recently collaborated with Akron's Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts for a concert that airs on PBS Western Reserve Public Media next week.
She's currently working on a music video album, May My Stories Be Worn Like My Coats
. Each video will be released in chronological order, and the videos will tell her life story and show the "importance and strength of vulnerability."