Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

C-Notes

Local Singer-Songwriter Selected as a Finalist in the International Songwriting Competition

Posted By on Tue, Apr 11, 2017 at 9:10 AM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Led by local singer-songwriter Angie Haze, the Angie Haze Project features the one-woman sensation Angie Haze, an Italian-American who sings while wearing bells around her ankle and playing a handmade tambourine shoe, drums/percussion, a guitar, a cowbell, melodica, and a kazoo.

The top regional artist played on 91.3 WAPS for six consecutive months last year, she recently received national acclaim as her “Fireflies” won the Academia Music Award for Best Folk/Americana Song in the August 2016 Academia Music Awards.

Now, her bluesy ballad "Wave Goodbye" has charted in the top 25 of the International Songwriting Competition in the blues category. The online public vote continues through Friday.

Also, Haze recently collaborated with Akron's Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts for a concert that airs on PBS Western Reserve Public Media next week.

She's currently working on a music video album, May My Stories Be Worn Like My Coats. Each video will be released in chronological order, and the videos will tell her life story and show the "importance and strength of vulnerability."

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. First Look: Collision Bend Brewery in the Flats Read More

  2. Cleveland Skylift Project Can't Stop Won't Stop (But Has Sort of Stalled) Read More

  3. The Famous 'Shawshank Redemption' Tree in Mansfield is Officially Gone Read More

  4. Bernie Sanders Will Speak at City Club of Cleveland Event on May 1 Read More

  5. Ohio Legislators Introduce FirstEnergy's Nuclear Power Plant 'Bailout' Plan Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation