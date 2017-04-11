Six Shootings in Two Hours on Cleveland's East Side

click to enlarge Sam Allard / Scene

During a two-hour span Monday night, six people were shot in multiple incidents on Cleveland's east side.Police have now identified some of the victims.1) At about 8:30 p.m., per the police,was shot in back in South Collinwood, near the intersection of Clermont and Larchmont. After being shot, Tucker was placed in a private vehicle, which then drove north on Larchmont Avenue. The vehicle was shot at a second time, but no one was hit. Tucker was taken to Euclid Hospital and then life-flighted to Metro.2) At about 8:45 p.m., per the police,was shot in the leg at 3481 E.119th, in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Officers discovered Brown in a bathroom and observed him bleeding. Brown reportedly told police that he and his friends were in the driveway when he heard 12 gunshots and fled.3) At about 9:00 p.m., a man was shot near the 17900 block of Lakeshore Boulevard. He was taken to University Hospitals, but his name and condition are not yet known.4) At about 9:30 p.m.,, was shot in the face near the intersection of East 94th Street and Hilgert Drive in Kinsman neighborhood, Ciaccia said. He was taken to University Hospitals.5-6) At about 10:30 p.m., two men were shot in the same incident near the intersection of East 120th Street and Dove Avenue in Union-Miles. The names of the 44-year-old man, who was shot in the abdomen, and the 27-year-old man, who was shot in the back, have not yet been released.