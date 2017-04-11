Vote Here and Now for Best of Cleveland 2017®!

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Six Shootings in Two Hours on Cleveland's East Side

Posted By on Tue, Apr 11, 2017 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
During a two-hour span Monday night, six people were shot in multiple incidents on Cleveland's east side.

Police have now identified some of the victims.

1) At about 8:30 p.m., per the police, Antonio Tucker, 18, was shot in back in South Collinwood, near the intersection of Clermont and Larchmont. After being shot, Tucker was placed in a private vehicle, which then drove north on Larchmont Avenue. The vehicle was shot at a second time, but no one was hit. Tucker was taken to Euclid Hospital and then life-flighted to Metro.

2) At about 8:45 p.m., per the police, Ron Brown, 25, was shot in the leg at 3481 E.119th, in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Officers discovered Brown in a bathroom and observed him bleeding. Brown reportedly told police that he and his friends were in the driveway when he heard 12 gunshots and fled.

3) At about 9:00 p.m., a man was shot near the 17900 block of Lakeshore Boulevard. He was taken to University Hospitals, but his name and condition are not yet known.

4) At about 9:30 p.m., Mark Bogarty 34 or 35, was shot in the face near the intersection of East 94th Street and Hilgert Drive in Kinsman neighborhood, Ciaccia said. He was taken to University Hospitals.

5-6) At about 10:30 p.m., two men were shot in the same incident near the intersection of East 120th Street and Dove Avenue in Union-Miles. The names of the 44-year-old man, who was shot in the abdomen, and the 27-year-old man, who was shot in the back, have not yet been released.


