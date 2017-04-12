Scene & Heard

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Scene & Heard

Akron Uber Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Rider Turns Himself in to Police

Posted By on Wed, Apr 12, 2017 at 11:22 AM

Brandon Franklin, 33, has turned himself in to Akron police after a 33-year-old woman accused the Uber driver of sexually assaulting her on March 25.

On that night, the woman was drinking with some friends, one of whom called an Uber to take her home to East Akron.

Around 10:45 p.m., the woman told police, she woke in her room to find Franklin sexually assaulting her. She pushed her alleged assailant away and he then fled the scene.

A warrant was issue for the Tallmadge resident on one count of sexual battery.

An arraignment hearing could happen as soon as today, according to Akron police.

