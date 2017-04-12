Bites

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Bites

Butcher and the Brewer Finally Unveils its Butcher Shop and Market

Posted By on Wed, Apr 12, 2017 at 9:17 AM

This week, Butcher and the Brewer finally unveiled its long-anticipated butcher shop, which is located in a space that is separate from but connected to the rest of the operation. The original plan was to open the shop soon after the rest of the operation debuted, which was two and a half years ago, but that obviously was not the case.

“We focused on getting the brewery and the restaurant right, including the basement and private event space, first before tackling this,” explains Director of Operations Jeff Uniatowski. “It’s a big building, there are a lot of moving pieces, and we just wanted to do it well. We’re finally firing on all cylinders.”

The shop’s primary function will be two-fold, says partner Jason Workman, as a carryout sandwich shop and retail butcher shop and market.

“We will focus on lunch and early-dinner carryout business and then those people who are heading out of town after work or those who are coming back home that want to grab something from the butcher shop to cook,” he says.

So as to not compete with the restaurant’s prime dinner hours, the shop’s hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The lunch/dinner menu, which will change frequently, consists of a dozen signature sandwiches and a half-dozen specialty hotdogs. Half of the sandwiches will be served hot, fresh out of the restaurant’s Woodstone oven. The artisan all-beef hotdogs, formulated over months of trial and error by house butcher Josh Sampsell, will be heated in the charcoal-fired Josper oven and topped with various condiments and garnishes.

The Butcher Reuben features house corned beef, house sauerkraut, swiss and smoked 1,000 Island dressing. Cle Poboy tops housemade kielbasa with shoestring fries and whipped blue slaw. In the "cold pressed" section are sandwiches like house-smoked maple ham with bacon, lettuce and tomato, and the Spiced Italian, layered with salami, ham, pepperoni, mozz, pickled peppers and vinaigrette. All sandwiches are $12.

In the hotdog department are combos like the Classic, topped with whole grain mustard and kraut, the Reuben with corned beef, swiss and kraut, and the banh mi, which combines pork pate and loin, pickled veggies, soy and cilantro. Dogs range from $9 to $11.

Sides like pasta and potato salads, vegan salads, krauts and slaws are available for purchase. In warm weather, customers are welcome to use the brewery patio, but this is a carryout-only operation.

The in-house butchers have been hard at work readying product for the coolers. They are stocked with pork, beef and lamb-based chops, steaks and roasts from locally raised animals fabricated in house. In a few weeks, chickens raised specifically for Butcher and the Brewer will join them. Charcuterie items like pates, terrines, salami, coppa, lonzino and lanza join a selection of housemade sausages (smoked or poached) and all-beef frankfurters.

The market also stocks imported cheese, deli meats and a handful of staples like Hartzler milk and butter, Bearded Buch kombucha, dried pasta and jarred sauces, and cooking spices.


Speaking of Butcher And The Brewer

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

