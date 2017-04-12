Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Will Host USA Triathlon National Championships in 2018 and 2019

Posted By on Wed, Apr 12, 2017 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
The city of Cleveland will play host to the USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships in both 2018 and 2019. Nearly 6,000 athletes nationwide are expected to compete in both an Olympic-distance qualifier and a sprint triathlon on August 11-12, 2018.

David Gilbert, CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, announced the news at a press conference at Edgewater Park Wednesday morning. Alongside him were Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Metroparks' CEO Brian Zimmerman, and USA Triathlon's Rob Urbach.

Gilbert said the annual event would infuse nearly $6.5 million of direct spending into the local economy. (Scene is loathe to honor estimates like these, but it's true that  many high-caliber athletes and their families will be in town for the competition.)

The city, as is customary, will bend over 
click to enlarge The press tent, with Cleveland's skyline in the background. - SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene
  • The press tent, with Cleveland's skyline in the background.
backwards to show them a good time.

"We pride ourselves on making your event successful," said Mayor Jackson, in his brief remarks. "Our job and our commitment and our purpose is to ensure that you will have a successful event, and that you will be able to say that Cleveland was the best event to that point. That's what our commitment is."

Gilbert echoed those comments and celebrated the work of his colleagues at the Sports Commission who'd worked aggressively to secure the Triathlon.

"Something like this doesn't just happen by accident," he said. "USA Triathlon doesn't throw a dart at a map, and it lands on Cleveland, and that's where it's going to go. There's a tremendous amount of time and energy that goes into the competition that is part of having an event like this... This is not an event for us. This is a source of pride. Our goal was not to get this event to Cleveland. Our goal was that when you leave, you are going to be telling us that this was the best Nationals you've ever had."

The sun was shining and the air was crisp at Edgewater, and USA Triathlon's Rob Urbach said he felt confident his organization made the right decision.

"I'm tempted to go jump in the lake right now," he joked, "but I hear it's only 48 degrees."

A triathlon is a three-sport race that includes swimming, biking and running. The general parameters of the Cleveland route have been planned — the swimming portion will take place in Lake Erie, for instance — but the map has not been finalized.

Mickey Rzymek of Stow's North Coast Multisports helped design the route and said it was important to have a "single bike loop" for the event. Given Urbach's lauding the city for "closing a main thoroughfare" and comments about "newly paved streets," the West Shoreway Boulevard will likely figure into the final map. The Shoreway project is expected to be completed in 2018.

The $4.5 million Edgewater Beach House will also be in full operation by next summer.

Gilbert said not only Detroit-Shoreway but the neighborhoods of St. Clair-Superior and University Circle would be highlighted as well, presumably in the Olympic-distance event, which includes a 40-km bike ride and a 10-km run. Winners in that event will qualify for Team USA.


Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Two Shocking Ohio Balcony Deaths Tuesday Morning Read More

  2. MLB Commissioner Wants Indians to Ditch Chief Wahoo Read More

  3. Butcher and the Brewer Finally Unveils its Butcher Shop and Market Read More

  4. Video: Here's Some Awful Stuff Tribe Fans Said to Chief Wahoo Protesters Yesterday Read More

  5. Here's an Animated First Look at Cedar Point's New Water Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation