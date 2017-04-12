Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Kent Reggae Jam Returns to Downtown Kent on April 21
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, Apr 12, 2017 at 9:32 AM
An annual event, Kent Reggae Jam aims to promote “reggae rhythms, free flowing jams and other island sounds.”
This year's event takes place at 14 different venues in downtown Kent on April 21.
The lineup features a who’s who of local reggae and jam acts, including Outlaws I & I, the JiMiller Band and Rhodes Street Rude Boys. The festival takes place from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and admission is free.
For more information on the festival and to see a full schedule, go to kentreggaejam.com
