Locally Based Recording Engineer and Producer to Talk About His Career at the Music Box

With Cleveland Stories Dinner Party, a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling, the folks at the Music Box Supper Club
hope to help raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society’s new Cleveland History Center.
The club’s owners consider the Cleveland History Center to be “one of the most interesting museums in Cleveland” and “an unknown gem that Clevelanders should know more about and support.”
The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to “bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland’s past – from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaire’s Row,” as it’s put in a press release.
Each week will feature a guest speaker and a custom Prix Fixe menu – a full three course meal for only $20. The weekly series is free to attend. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and the storytelling will start at 7 p.m.
Tonight, Cleveland-based recording engineer and producer Tom Anderson talks about working with Van Morrison, Paul McCartney, Supertramp, America, Tower of Power, David Grisman, Hoyt Axton and others. The featured three-course dinner for the evening includes cream of (Wings) soup, a Grateful Dead Burrito bowl and Blue Moon(dance) ice cream. (Niesel)