As they have for years, a small group of protesters demonstrated outside of Progressive Field yesterday against the racist red Sambo otherwise known as Chief Wahoo. And as they have for years, many Tribe fans reacted by verbally attacking them with taunts like "Go home, get a job" and making drunken mock Native American whooping noises. Just a lovely human response. Cleveland.com's Mark Naymik caught some of the unbelievably offensive reactions in the video below.