5 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

FRIDAY, APRIL 14
DeadPhish Orchestra/JiMiller Band
The Grateful Dead and Phish often get lumped into the same sentence anytime some mass-media figure wants to make a reference to “hippies” or “patchouli.” It’s more off the mark than one would like, but, of course, the two iconic American bands share a fair bit of DNA. DeadPhish Orchestra incorporates the two catalogs into one stirring show, segueing into and out of one or the other; setlists often weave from “Divided Sky” into, say, “Morning Dew” and back into “Divided Sky.” There are a lot of tribute bands out there, performing the tasteful music of the Dead and Phish. This is one of those nights when you’ll get ‘em both in one show. Whatever you do, take care of your U.S. Blues. (Eric Sandy), 8 p.m., $15. Music Box Supper Club
Hiram-Maxim Record Release Party/Deche/Ex-Astronaut
For its new album, Ghosts
, local indie rockers Hiram-Maxim hooked up with producer Martin Bisi (Swans, Sonic Youth) and recorded at his BC Studio in New York. The album includes two unreleased tracks the band cut with Delzoppo; Bisi recorded the rest of the album at his studio. With Bisi on board as a producer, the band decided to take a slightly different approach, and the material is more aggressive vocally. The press release for the album declares that Gunn's lyrics address "personal suffering and state-sponsored acts of oppression." The album's title track even references the Tamir Rice shooting. Expect to hear it and more at tonight's release party. (Jeff Niesel) 9 p.m., $5. Now That's Class
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Alt Nation's Advanced Placement Tour with 888/Coast Modern/Sundara Karma
Sirius XM’s Alt Nation, which regularly plays up-and-coming indie bands, is currently promoting a tour to showcase new alt-rock acts that could make the leap from indie to mainstream. Denver-based alt-pop band 888, Los Angeles pop duo Coast Modern, and rising UK band Sundara Karma will play tonight's show. Of the three bands, Sundara Karma is probably the one to look out for — they’ve already played sold out shows in the UK and feel poised to build a larger mainstream audience. The band can write catchy choruses and seem like they’re just one big single away from regular radio airplay. (Johnny Cook), 7 p.m., $15. House of Blues
Raul Midon
A New Mexico native who's been blind since birth, singer Raul Midon has released nine albums in the past 15 years. Huffington Post appropriately describes him as “a free man beyond category.” His ninth studio effort, Bad Ass and Blind
, again shows his range. It opens with the hip-hop-inflected title track and then delves into Steely Dan-like jazz ("Pedal to the Metal") and tender ballads "Jack (Robert Lorick)." (Niesel), 8:30 p.m., $30. Nighttown
SUNDAY, APRIL 16
Reverend Hylton/Tracy Marie/Mason District
Singer-songwriter Reverend Hylton spent his twenties traveling the country, playing his guitar and gaining "valuable life experiences." In other words, the guy led a gypsy-like existence that often found him overindulging. Now free from addiction, he's touring and recording with a newfound sense of commitment. He documents that time period on his twangy new album, Stubborn Nail
, a collection of harmonica and fiddle-driven tunes that showcases his raspy voice and storytelling skills. (Niesel), 8 p.m., free. Beachland Tavern
