Thursday, April 13, 2017

Kevin Love Loves His New Signature Underwear Line

Posted By on Thu, Apr 13, 2017 at 11:16 AM

If you've ever wondered what Kevin Love is sporting beneath his basketball shorts, you now know.

The Cavs star recently unveiled his new line of sporty underwear, in partnership with Saxx Underwear Co. — the folks behind internal mesh paneled fabric and the patented BallPark Pouch. (Get it? Right?)

The fresh undies, which come in five designs for about $32 each, are inspired by all the things Love likes best: Clint Eastwood spaghetti westerns, the rugged outdoors and the state of Oregon. Fans can purchase the athletic underwear on the retailer's website.

In a press release, Love said he enjoyed collaborating with the company on the 'open road' concept from start to finish.

"I really put my thumbprint on it and trusted the brand to bring the vision to life," he said. "I couldn’t be happier with how the collection turned out."

Thankfully, there is also a new commercial to go along with the announcement. Watch to your heart's content below:



