Thursday, April 13, 2017

LeBron James Is Debuting Snippets of Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Via Instagram

Posted By on Thu, Apr 13, 2017 at 12:55 PM

Kendrick Lamar's highly anticipated album Damn doesn't hit until tomorrow, but followers of LeBron James' Instagram account got a dose of what's to come on the record — in 15-second-long releases. Because of course LeBron not only got to hear Drake's new album before everyone else, he gets early dibs on Kendrick's too.

Premiering bits and pieces of Lamar's new tracks via Instagram stories videos all morning long, LeBron got fans of the California rapper all riled up.

Check out some of the ripped videos via Twitter below:  Lamar's full single "Humble" was released earlier this week and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts, along with provoking ire from many in the feminist community. Take a listen to that right here.



