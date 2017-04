LeBron James Is Debuting Snippets of Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Via Instagram

LeBron is playing the new Kendrick Lamar album on his Instagram story (video via Instagram): pic.twitter.com/Tr09p3hWN0 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 13, 2017

OK, I need this song now. Sounds soulful AF. pic.twitter.com/74bNrnKZ74 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 13, 2017

Kendrick Lamar's highly anticipated albumdoesn't hit until tomorrow, but followers of LeBron James' Instagram account got a dose of what's to come on the record — in 15-second-long releases. Because of course LeBron not only got to hear Drake's new album before everyone else, he gets early dibs on Kendrick's too.Premiering bits and pieces of Lamar's new tracks via Instagram stories videos all morning long, LeBron got fans of the California rapper all riled up.Check out some of the ripped videos via Twitter below:Lamar's full single "Humble" was released earlier this week and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts, along with provoking ire from many in the feminist community. Take a listen to that right here.