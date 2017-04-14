Cleveland Art Museum to Screen 'Downtown 81' in Conjunction with Basquiat Exhibition

click to enlarge
Earlier this year, the Cleveland Museum of Art opened Basquiat: The Unknown Notebooks, the first major exhibition of the late Jean Michel Basquiat's notebooks. The exhibit features more than 150 pages of rarely seen documents, including sketches, poetry, wordplay, personal observations and more. Related works on paper and large-scale paintings accompany the exhibit that explores Basquiat's juxtaposition of images and text.
The museum has shown several films that connect to the exhibit. Basquiat plays a role in the latest, Downtown 81
, a movie about the ultra-hip subculture of post-punk era Manhattan.
Shot in the early ’80s but left unfinished until the early 2000s, the movie screens tonight at 7 at the Cleveland Museum of Art
.
Tickets are $11, $8 for CMA members, students and seniors.