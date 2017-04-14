Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, April 14, 2017

Scene & Heard

'Tax Day March' in Cleveland Will Protest President Trump's Budget Plan

Posted By on Fri, Apr 14, 2017 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge trump.jpg
President Donald Trump has proposed a federal budget that mirrors his policy promises — most visibly by cutting environmental protection funds and boosting defense spending. Think of it as replacing the majesty of Moab, Utah, with the earth-shattering power of a MOAB bombing regimen.

With that backdrop, Clevelanders will march downtown tomorrow. The Tax Day March for People, Peace, and Planet will bring people together at 11 a.m. at the Free Stamp. The march will take everybody to the Federal Building (which the group will "encircle"). By noon, everyone will have moved to the Wolstein Center for a round of speakers and assorted information-sharing. See the Facebook Event page for all the deets.

The big kicker is that participants are encouraged to bring letters that will be delivered to U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman on Tax Day — "with your messages on how you'd like to see your tax money spent."

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. East Cleveland Police Officer Fired, Indicted After Sexually Assaulting Two Females With Sex Toy During Traffic Stop Read More

  2. Jonathon Sawyer Competes on 'Iron Chef Gauntlet' Starting Sunday Read More

  3. Mansfield Frazier Enters City Council Race, Ward 7 (Hough) a Toss-Up Read More

  4. Kevin Love Loves His New Signature Underwear Line Read More

  5. Here's Sisqo Singing His MVP Choice (LeBron) to the Tune of the Thong Song Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation