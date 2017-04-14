'Tax Day March' in Cleveland Will Protest President Trump's Budget Plan

click to enlarge
President Donald Trump has proposed a federal budget that mirrors his policy promises — most visibly by cutting environmental protection funds
and boosting defense spending. Think of it as replacing the majesty of Moab, Utah, with the earth-shattering power of a MOAB bombing regimen.
With that backdrop, Clevelanders will march downtown tomorrow
. The Tax Day March for People, Peace, and Planet will bring people together at 11 a.m. at the Free Stamp. The march will take everybody to the Federal Building (which the group will "encircle"). By noon, everyone will have moved to the Wolstein Center for a round of speakers and assorted information-sharing. See the Facebook Event page
for all the deets.
The big kicker is that participants are encouraged to bring letters that will be delivered to U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman on Tax Day — "with your messages on how you'd like to see your tax money spent."