'Repo Man' Screens Tonight at the Capitol Theatre as Part of the Late Shift Series

Cleveland Cinemas’ Late Shift series, a program dedicated to the nostalgic cult and camp cinema that we love and cherish even though it’s certainly not Oscar-worthy material, has been a fixture at the local chain of theaters since 2006. The 2017 schedule continues tonight with, a caper about a car thief (Emilio Esteves) who becomes a repo man at the behest of a man named Bud (Harry Dean Stanton).It screens at midnight tonight at the Capitol Theatre . Tickets are $6.