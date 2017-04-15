Saturday, April 15, 2017
'Repo Man' Screens Tonight at the Capitol Theatre as Part of the Late Shift Series
By Jeff Niesel
on Sat, Apr 15, 2017 at 10:11 AM
Cleveland Cinemas’ Late Shift series, a program dedicated to the nostalgic cult and camp cinema that we love and cherish even though it’s certainly not Oscar-worthy material, has been a fixture at the local chain of theaters since 2006.
The 2017 schedule continues tonight with Repo Man
, a caper about a car thief (Emilio Esteves) who becomes a repo man at the behest of a man named Bud (Harry Dean Stanton).
It screens at midnight tonight at the Capitol Theatre
. Tickets are $6.
