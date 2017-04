Second Edition of Behind Glass Electronic Music Series to Take Place Tonight at Coda

click to enlarge

The second edition of Behind Glass, a new series devoted to “forward-thinking electronic and electroacoustic music,” takes place tonight at 9 at Coda in Tremont.Quicksails’ Ben Billington, an electronic musician originally from the Cleveland area who has spent the past decade of his life in Chicago, headlines. A percussionist and synthesizer wiz, he’s touring behind, his first LP for Chicago label Hausu Mountain. Oberlin composer/sound artist/visual artist Sarah Snider and experimental musician/instrument builder/sound artist Fluxmonkey open.Doors open at 9. Tickets are $12 at the door, $10 in advance