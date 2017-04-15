C-Notes

Saturday, April 15, 2017

C-Notes

Second Edition of Behind Glass Electronic Music Series to Take Place Tonight at Coda

Posted By on Sat, Apr 15, 2017 at 9:02 AM

click to enlarge unknown.png
The second edition of Behind Glass, a new series devoted to “forward-thinking electronic and electroacoustic music,” takes place tonight at 9 at Coda in Tremont.

Quicksails’ Ben Billington, an electronic musician originally from the Cleveland area who has spent the past decade of his life in Chicago, headlines.

A percussionist and synthesizer wiz, he’s touring behind Mortal, his first LP for Chicago label Hausu Mountain. Oberlin composer/sound artist/visual artist Sarah Snider and experimental musician/instrument builder/sound artist Fluxmonkey open.

Doors open at 9. Tickets are $12 at the door, $10 in advance.


