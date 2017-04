A Trip to Cleveland Was a 'Price is Right' Showcase Prize Today

A lady is hyped that she won a trip to Cleveland in the Price is Right showcase showdown. Congrats? — Michael Cowdin (@michael_cowdin) April 17, 2017

A lady on the Price is Right had a showcase of a car, karaoke machine, and a trip to Cleveland. She won, but did she really win? — Christian Kaposy (@cpkaposy18) April 17, 2017

One lucky winner is heading to Cleveland to check out the Rock Hall and stay at the Hyatt after a trip to Mr. Carey's hometown was featured as a showcase showdown prize this morning.The internet, naturally, had some jokes. We are only one day removed, of course, from the Facebook murder saga and Steve Stephens is still the subject of an intensive manhunt.The episode, it should be noted, was taped on January 31.