Monday, April 17, 2017

Scene & Heard

A Trip to Cleveland Was a 'Price is Right' Showcase Prize Today

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 1:10 PM

One lucky winner is heading to Cleveland to check out the Rock Hall and stay at the Hyatt after a trip to Mr. Carey's hometown was featured as a showcase showdown prize this morning.



The internet, naturally, had some jokes. We are only one day removed, of course, from the Facebook murder saga and Steve Stephens is still the subject of an intensive manhunt.

The episode, it should be noted, was taped on January 31.


