A Trip to Cleveland Was a 'Price is Right' Showcase Prize Today

Just saw something I've never seen before on a #PriceIsRight showcase #CLE #ThisIsCLE pic.twitter.com/tgjVkFHECi— Tracey Carroll (@tc1057) April 17, 2017
A lady is hyped that she won a trip to Cleveland in the Price is Right showcase showdown. Congrats?— Michael Cowdin (@michael_cowdin) April 17, 2017
The episode, it should be noted, was taped on January 31.
A lady on the Price is Right had a showcase of a car, karaoke machine, and a trip to Cleveland. She won, but did she really win?— Christian Kaposy (@cpkaposy18) April 17, 2017
