Austin-Based Singer-Songwriter Carrie Elkin to Perform at New Venue in Leroy Township

click to enlarge
Now under new ownership, Sugar Lake Lodge
, an event center and concert venue located 30 miles east of Cleveland in Leroy Township, will begin hosting concerts on a regular basis.
New owner Stephen Todd has renovated the former Girls Scout camp that sits on 135 acres and features a 7-acre lake, cabin rentals and luxury suites.
“We are so pleased to open a multipurpose event space in the area, and we can’t wait to offer fresh entertainment,” says Todd in a press release.
At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, singer-songwriter Carrie Elkin
will perform along with fellow singer-songwriter Danny Smith. A Mentor native, Elkin now lives in Austin where she’s known for her “gypsy spirit” and “incredibly soulful and dynamic vocals” that have drawn comparisons to Patty Griffin and Nancy Griffith.
Tickets for the show are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.