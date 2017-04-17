C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, April 17, 2017

C-Notes

Austin-Based Singer-Songwriter Carrie Elkin to Perform at New Venue in Leroy Township

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 8:20 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK.COM
  • Facebook.com
Now under new ownership, Sugar Lake Lodge, an event center and concert venue located 30 miles east of Cleveland in Leroy Township, will begin hosting concerts on a regular basis.

New owner Stephen Todd has renovated the former Girls Scout camp that sits on 135 acres and features a 7-acre lake, cabin rentals and luxury suites.

“We are so pleased to open a multipurpose event space in the area, and we can’t wait to offer fresh entertainment,” says Todd in a press release.

At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, singer-songwriter Carrie Elkin will perform along with fellow singer-songwriter Danny Smith. A Mentor native, Elkin now lives in Austin where she’s known for her “gypsy spirit” and “incredibly soulful and dynamic vocals” that have drawn comparisons to Patty Griffin and Nancy Griffith.

Tickets for the show are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Whereabouts of Facebook Shooter Still Unknown, Police Alert Residents in Nearby States Read More

  2. Police Update: Steve Stephens 'Could Be Nearby, Far Away, Anywhere in Between' Read More

  3. Cleveland Police Looking for Man Accused of Murdering Someone While Streaming on Facebook Live Read More

  4. Cavs Struggle To Break Bad Habits, Pacers' Will Read More

  5. East Cleveland Police Officer Fired, Indicted After Sexually Assaulting Two Females With Sex Toy During Traffic Stop Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation