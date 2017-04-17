Film

Monday, April 17, 2017

'Cars 3' Promotional Event Headed to Public Square

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-04-17_at_12.05.10_pm.png
In order to help hype the upcoming release of the new Disney-Pixar film, Cars 3, a promotional tour dubbed Road to the Races will roll into town next week on Tuesday, April 25, and set up shop at Public Square from noon to 4 p.m.

At the free event, patrons can take part in a host of activities and get a sneak peek of the movie as they interact with life-size, character look-alikes of the film's characters, including Lightning McQueen, Cruz Ramirez and Jackson Storm.


A slew of corporate sponsors will be on hand for the event. Alamo Rent A Car will host a street art booth that includes with a giant coloring mural featuring Lightning McQueen and friends. Coppertone will create a racer pit crew that features a tire-changing activity and a photo-sharing opportunity. Crest and Oral-B will provide fans with an opportunity to create a digital postcard with Lightning McQueen and receive Cars-themed oral care products. Dole will offer samples of "high-octane fruit and vegetable smoothies," and Mattel will present an interactive play area.

In addition, the sports national youth program NASCAR Acceleration Nation will display the science behind NASCAR racing and allow attendees to get up close and personal with the history of NASCAR.

The film opens on June 16.




