Monday, April 17, 2017

Film

Casablanca to Screen, Libations to Flow, at Swanky Capitol Theatre Gala Friday

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge captiolgala.jpg
The Friends of the Capitol Theatre group and the Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization will host a gala Friday evening to raise money for the Capitol Theatre in the Gordon Square Arts District.

The movie theater, owned by the local CDC and operated by Cleveland Cinemas, has been struggling since it opened in 2009 to attract large enough audiences to keep it in operation. Organizers hope to raise $70,000 at the event.

“DSCDO is committed to ensuring that the Capitol will remain a neighborhood gem for years to come,” said Jenny Spencer, Managing Director of DSCDO, in a press release.

The $100 ticketed gala ($150 for VIP admission) will include a VIP reception from 6-7 p.m.; a party with live music, appetizers and "libations" from 7-9 p.m.; and the screening of the 1941 classic film Casablanca at 9 p.m. With a "Timeless" theme, cocktail or business attire is recommended. Tickets are available at clevelandcinemas.com.


