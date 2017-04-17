Monday, April 17, 2017
Iconic Perry Memorial on South Bass Island Closed For Maintenance in 2017
Posted
By Laura Morrison
on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 11:45 AM
"Don't give up the ship."
This summer, Ohio tourists won't be able to fully bask in those immortalized words of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry, as the Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial
on South Bass Island is set for major exterior and interior renovations.
The National Parks Service says the maintenance on the 350-foot tall structure — which commemorates an important War of 1812 victory led by Perry— may extend into December and will cost around $2 million.
In the meantime, Clevelanders can visit a statue of Perry at Fort Huntington Park, next to the Cuyahoga County Courthouse.
Tags: Oliver Perry, Fort Huntington Park, Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial, South Bass Island, Image