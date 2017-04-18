Arts District

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Arts District

Arts Renaissance Tremont and Five More Classical Music Events to Catch This Week

Posted By on Tue, Apr 18, 2017 at 10:07 AM


This week’s recommendations span nine centuries — from the Medieval to the contemporary.

Oberlin soprano Christine Jay — with the assistance of a set of mannequins — will bring Hildegard von Bingen’s 12th-century liturgical drama Ordo Virtutum to 21st-century eyes and ears on Wednesday, April 19 at 6:00 pm at Trinity Cathedral in downtown Cleveland. The one-woman show is directed by Zoe DiPreta, and Jay will give it a second performance in Oberlin’s Fairchild Chapel on Saturday, April 22 at 8:00 pm. Both performances are free.

The beloved Jahja Ling, former associate conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra, will visit Cleveland to lead the CIM Orchestra in a concert at Severance Hall on Wednesday, April 19 at 8:00 pm. Nara Avetisyan solos in Chopin’s First Piano Concerto, in between Leonard Bernstein’s Candide Overture and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, nicknamed the “Pathétique.” The performance is free, but you’ll need tickets from the Severance box office. Reserve online.

The Cleveland Orchestra plays both at Severance Hall and in Oberlin’s Finney Chapel this week. Guest conductor Andrew Davis leads a program featuring Frank Rosenwein in Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Concerto for Oboe and String Orchestra, and violist Wesley Collins and cellist Mark Kosower in Richard Strauss’s Don Quixote. Davis opens the program with Frederick Delius’s Brigg Fair. Concerts are Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 pm, Friday, April 21 at 11 am, and Saturday, April 22 at 8:00 pm at Severance Hall (tickets here), and Friday at 8:00 pm in Finney Chapel at Oberlin (the Orchestra’s long-standing annual appearance on the Oberlin Artist Recital Series: tickets here).

Four members of the Cleveland Orchestra Bass Section will step out of the ensemble for a special gig on the Beachwood Arts Council series on Sunday, April 23 at 2:00 pm. Mark Atherton, Charles Carleton, Scott Dixon, and Derek Zadinsky will play music by Joplin, Strauss, Bach, and Barber on the deepest instruments in the orchestra. The performance at the Beachwood Community Center is free, and you can meet the bass guys at a reception afterwards.

Violinist Jinjoo Cho headlines the next Arts Renaissance Tremont concert at Pilgrim UCC Church on Sunday, April 23 at 3:00 pm. She’ll play Erwin Schulhoff’s Violin Sonata No. 2 and Benjamin Britten’s Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 with her longtime sidekick, pianist HyunSoo Kim, then join violinist Aaron Chen, violist Eric Wong, and cellist James Hettinga in Antonín Dvořák’s Piano Quintet No. 2. It’s free, but donations are welcome.

Baldwin Wallace piano professor Robert Mayerovitch is waxing nostalgic on the occasion of his 40th anniversary at BW. On Sunday, April 23 at 3:00 pm in Gamble Auditorium, he’ll recreate his debut recital, a program that includes Czerny’s La Ricordanza Variations, Beethoven’s Sonata in E-Flat, Op. 31, No. 3, Bartók’s Sonata, and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition. It’s free.

For details of these and many other events, visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page.


