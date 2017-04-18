Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Bites

Coming Soon: The Boiler Cajun-Style Seafood Joint in Gordon Square

Posted By on Tue, Apr 18, 2017 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge the_boiler_exterior_2_.jpg
When Boiler 65 opens in Gordon Square in a couple of weeks, it will be the third such “seafood-in-a-bag” restaurant to enter the Cleveland market in two years. The first was Boiling Seafood (2201 Lee Rd., 216-459-7777, boilingseafoodcrawfishoh.com) in Cleveland Heights, which will soon be joined by Seafood Shake (1852 Coventry Rd.), a large eatery currently taking shape in the old Winking Lizard space on Coventry Road.

According to general manager Tre Jones, the Boiler 65 is on track to open the first week of May.

click to enlarge the_boiler_interior_2_.jpg
The owners are Lawrence Harris and Srey Ny, a refugee of Cambodian who grew up in the Detroit Shoreway neighborhood. The pair visited numerous similarly styled eateries throughout the country in preparation for this project. Boiling Crab, the most popular of the bunch, is approaching 20 locations out west.

Sometimes referred to as Cajun-style seafood, boiling seafood, or even the less-than-tantalizing “seafood dump,” these fun spirited restaurants have been proliferating across the nation after originating down south and out west. All feature seafood – almost always shellfish – that is steamed and then tossed in a bag with spices and delivered to the table. Diners can “dump” the contents of the bag directly onto the wax paper-covered tables or pluck it straight from the bag. Staffers provide diners with plastic bibs and gloves in an attempt to keep things clean, but many people prefer to eat with their hands. Tables are outfitted with buckets for the discarded shells.

click to enlarge the_boiler_interior_3_2_.jpg
While similar to a Louisiana crab boil, these concepts differ with respect to seafood and spice. The seafood options extend well past the traditional crawfish found in Cajun Country, and the seasoning often swaps the Old Bay for spicy Asian-style spice mixtures.

The roomy 150-seat restaurant has been under construction for nearly a year and has been in the planning phase for even longer. It occupies a large portion of the St. Helena Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church building in the heart of Gordon Square.

click to enlarge the_boiler_interior_2.jpg
“It’s been a long road,” Jones says. “When we started it was just a big open room. We had to build walls, build different levels with a ramp, make the furniture… It’s so fulfilling to see it all come together.”

Meals will be built around crawfish, whole crab, head-on shrimp and lobster, which is steamed and tossed with a choice of flavors and spice levels. Flavors range from Cajun to lemon pepper, and the spice levels from mild to incendiary. Bags usually also contain andouille sausage, corn and potatoes. Fried fish like shrimp, catfish and even lobster tail are on tap for those prefer it.

Boiler has a bar and large side patio.

Despite the fact that the restaurant will be specializing in seafood, Jones wants guests to know that this place will be anything but fancy.

“We’re trying to provide a very fun, comfortable environment that people will want to come back to,” he says. “You can come in and be comfortable and just enjoy a bag of seafood. We’re dying to meet everybody and have them try our food.”

The Boiler 65 will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, serving as late as 1 a.m. on weekends.


Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Facebook Murderer Steve Stephens Killed Himself in Erie, Pa., According to Police Read More

  2. Dan Gilbert Personally Lobbied Cleveland City Council Member Opposed to Q Deal, Opposition Stands Firm as Vote Awaits Read More

  3. Infamous Cleveland Swindler Oscar Villarreal Shot in Back in Mexico Amid Bizarre Beachfront Property Battles Read More

  4. 'Cars 3' Promotional Event Headed to Public Square Read More

  5. Update: Additional Tickets Released for Sold Out Lady Gaga Concert at the Q Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation