Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Scene & Heard

Steve Stephens Update: "Either He's Dead Somewhere, or Someone's Holing Him Up"

Posted By on Tue, Apr 18, 2017 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge sss.png
Law enforcement agencies nationwide have yet to locate fugitive Steve Stephens, but local investigators have received nearly 400 tips from locations as far away as Texas, authorities said in a press briefing in Cleveland Tuesday morning.

The Cleveland Division of Police, the FBI and the U.S. Marshalls' Office offered their assessment of the investigation so far. In Northern Ohio, they said, tracking down Stephens has been the number one priority.

"We're using every tool in our tool bag," said the FBI's Steve Anthony.

Based on personal experience, the U.S. Marshalls' Peter Elliott said one of two scenarios had likely occurred.

"Either he's dead somewhere, or someone's holing him up in a house," he said.

Police Chief Calvin Williams said that the conclusion of the case would be contingent upon the aid of the public.

"This could take two days, two weeks, two years," Williams said.

Authorities urged those who think they see Steve Stephens to call 9-1-1 immediately so that a local police force can respond. For information that might be helpful to the investigation, people are asked to call the FBI tipline: 1-800-CALL-FBI.

"When in doubt, you have to make the call," said Steve Anthony. "Someone out there has a key piece of information that could help us resolve this matter — they just might not know it."

Authorities have put up billboards with Stephens' image and information and say they are following up on every single lead, "wherever it takes [them]."

Steve Stephens should still be considered armed and dangerous. Stephens is known to have committed one murder and, though he made statements that he had killed other people, no additional victims have been found. Stephens is a black male, age 37. He is 6'1", 24o lbs. and is bald with a full beard. He was last known to be driving a white 2016 Ford Fusion with Ohio temporary tag E363630.


Tags: , , , , ,

