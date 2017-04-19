Scene & Heard

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Scene & Heard

CNN Will Host a Town Hall With Gov. John Kasich to Talk About Trump's First 100 Days, Kasich's New Book

Posted By on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge 1304090437-john-kasich.jpg
Ohio's governor will take on host Anderson Cooper next Monday during a CNN town hall. Touting his upcoming book, Two Paths, America Divided or United, the program will also focus on Gov. John Kasich's 2016 presidential run and Trump's first 100 days in office.

In a recent tweet, Kasich described his excitement for the upcoming event, especially about the book (slated for an April 25 release) he's peddling:


While he continues to be a part of the national political discussion, Kasich recently told CNN that he has no intention of making another presidential bid. For now he's only touring the country with the intention of selling books.

For those looking to get a signed copy of Two Paths, Kasich will visit a Cleveland Barnes and Noble Sunday, April 30, at noon as part of his tour.

You can watch the live CNN town hall event at 10 p.m. Monday.

Calendar

