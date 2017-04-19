Derek and Julianne Hough Launch Their Latest Tour Tonight at the Akron Civic

click to enlarge
Siblings Derek and Julianne Hough promise that their current show, dubbed Move — Beyond — Live on Tour, which features brand-new stage production inspired by earth, wind, fire and water, will bring fans on "a journey of dance and music, taking inspiration directly from the four elements as an exploration of the human relationship with nature."
The Move Company Dancers will join the duo for group performances that range from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop.
"There is nothing like performing onstage in front of a live audience and this show is going to be like nothing we’ve done before,” says Julianne Hough in a press release. “For those that have been before or will be experiencing the show for the first time, it will transport them beyond their wildest imaginations and expectations.”
The first date of a spring tour, tonight's performance begins at 8 at the Akron Civic Theatre
. Tickets are $45 to $79.50.