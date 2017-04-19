Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Arts District

Derek and Julianne Hough Launch Their Latest Tour Tonight at the Akron Civic

Posted By on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge 2361_detail.jpg
Siblings Derek and Julianne Hough promise that their current show, dubbed Move — Beyond — Live on Tour, which features brand-new stage production inspired by earth, wind, fire and water, will bring fans on "a journey of dance and music, taking inspiration directly from the four elements as an exploration of the human relationship with nature."

The Move Company Dancers will join the duo for group performances that range from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop.

"There is nothing like performing onstage in front of a live audience and this show is going to be like nothing we’ve done before,” says Julianne Hough in a press release. “For those that have been before or will be experiencing the show for the first time, it will transport them beyond their wildest imaginations and expectations.”

The first date of a spring tour, tonight's performance begins at 8 at the Akron Civic Theatre. Tickets are $45 to $79.50.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Dan Gilbert Personally Lobbied Cleveland City Council Member Opposed to Q Deal, Opposition Stands Firm as Vote Awaits Read More

  2. Coming Soon: A Boiler Cajun-Style Seafood Joint in Gordon Square Read More

  3. Zack Reed Will Announce Mayoral Candidacy Today Read More

  4. Facebook Murderer Steve Stephens Killed Himself in Erie, Pa., According to Police Read More

  5. 'Cars 3' Promotional Event Headed to Public Square Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation