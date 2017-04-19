Do You Care That Geraldo Rivera is Moving to Cleveland This Summer?

"We're moving our principal residence from Manhattan to Cleveland this summer in time for our daughter to attend sixth grade," he said. "We're keeping our Hudson River residence in Edgewater N.J., so I guess you can say we are going to be bicoastal (with Lake Erie).Rivera will instantly become the second most famous mustache in Cleveland (Carl Monday) and will undoubtedly be mistaken for Super Pimp at least twice.
"I will continue my duties as Fox News correspondent at large for the next several years and travel to World Headquarters in New York or broadcast, as I often do, from Classic Video in Broadview Heights . . . We love Cleveland, Erica's hometown, and want our daughter to have the same nurturing childhood her mom did. Her grandparents are there, so is LeBron, Cavs and the Indians."
