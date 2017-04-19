Local Author to Talk About Great Lakes Shipwrecks Tonight at the Music Box

Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at the Music Box Supper Club
hope to help raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's new Cleveland History Center.
The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release.
Tonight, Cleveland-based author Charles Cassady Jr. will speak about Great Lakes shipwrecks and Eerie Lake ghost stories (he's written a book about each topic).
The featured three-course dinner includes iceberg salad, Edmund Fitzgerald braised pork and coconut cream pie.
Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.