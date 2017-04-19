Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Arts District

Local Author to Talk About Great Lakes Shipwrecks Tonight at the Music Box

Posted By on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 9:20 AM

cassady_5001-166x166.jpg
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at the Music Box Supper Club hope to help raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's new Cleveland History Center.

The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release.

 Tonight, Cleveland-based author Charles Cassady Jr. will speak about Great Lakes shipwrecks and Eerie Lake ghost stories (he's written a book about each topic).

The featured three-course dinner includes iceberg salad, Edmund Fitzgerald braised pork and coconut cream pie.

Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Charles Cassady Jr., Music Box Supper Club

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Dan Gilbert Personally Lobbied Cleveland City Council Member Opposed to Q Deal, Opposition Stands Firm as Vote Awaits Read More

  2. Coming Soon: A Boiler Cajun-Style Seafood Joint in Gordon Square Read More

  3. Zack Reed Will Announce Mayoral Candidacy Today Read More

  4. Facebook Murderer Steve Stephens Killed Himself in Erie, Pa., According to Police Read More

  5. 'Cars 3' Promotional Event Headed to Public Square Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation